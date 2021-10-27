NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was up 5.9% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $245.40 and last traded at $245.40. Approximately 438,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,919,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.66.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

