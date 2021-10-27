Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.32% of MGM Growth Properties worth $133,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

