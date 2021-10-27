Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,845 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $110,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

