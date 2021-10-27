Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $120.17 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $120,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

