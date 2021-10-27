Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $113.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NIO worth $113,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

