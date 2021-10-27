Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.48. Nuvalent shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.