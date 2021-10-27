NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 264,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.