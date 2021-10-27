NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Apple comprises about 0.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

