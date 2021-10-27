NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 312,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 9,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,248. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

