NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $644,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.61. 28,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

