NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $28.27 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares during the period.

XME stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,863. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

