NSI Retail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,288 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

MRK stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 134,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

