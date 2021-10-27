NSI Retail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,424,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. 61,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $144.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

