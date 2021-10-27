Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novavax were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

