Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

