Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at $24.400-$24.800 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOC stock opened at $396.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

