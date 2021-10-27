Northern Trust Corp Sells 84,236 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $62,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKX opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. POSCO has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

