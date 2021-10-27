Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,156 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $59,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

