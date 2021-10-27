Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $63,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

