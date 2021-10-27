Northern Trust Corp Has $65.47 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of The Carlyle Group worth $65,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,737,557 shares of company stock worth $522,243,973. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

