Northern Trust Corp Has $61.62 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $61,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,536 shares of company stock worth $72,129,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.