Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,195 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $59,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

