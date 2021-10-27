North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 37,600 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000. TopBuild comprises about 1.3% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 281,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.65. 174,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

