North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$2.030 EPS.

NOA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 103,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.