Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 205,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.