Noir Market Cap Reaches $133,137.28 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $133,137.28 and $204.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00106818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00437075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,479,342 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

