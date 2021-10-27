Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSANY. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.