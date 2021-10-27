Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.46

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.