NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $206,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,485,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,156,572,000 after buying an additional 442,404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $17,612,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

