NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,163,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

