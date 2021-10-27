NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

