Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 422,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 553,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

