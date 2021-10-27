Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Newmont worth $147,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

