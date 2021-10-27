Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 204.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

