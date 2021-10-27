Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 14,064 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,237 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 29.4% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 372,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILV. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

