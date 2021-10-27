Needham & Company LLC Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.51.

ENPH traded up $42.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.69. 150,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

