Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $185.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

