NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 124,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,578. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.