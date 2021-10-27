Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 479.7% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NOAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 8,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,810,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,670,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,351,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

