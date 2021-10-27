National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.64

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 517232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.