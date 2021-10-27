National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPK opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

