National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,628 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $63.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

