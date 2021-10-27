National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,628 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $63.30.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
