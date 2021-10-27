National Bankshares Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$53.63 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.