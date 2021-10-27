National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.80.

AEM stock opened at C$70.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$109.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

