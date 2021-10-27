National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.32 million.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.