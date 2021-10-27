National Bank Financial Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$59.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.14.

Home Capital Group stock traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,493. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$22.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.37.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

