National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 42.59. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

