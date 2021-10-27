National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.33.

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

