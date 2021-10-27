NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cormark

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.41.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

