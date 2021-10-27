Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $111.99 and last traded at $111.99. Approximately 2,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.29.

The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

