Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $111.99 and last traded at $111.99. Approximately 2,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 182,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.29.
The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.
NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.